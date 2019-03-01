A five-course Scandinavian Experience Benefit Dinner takes place March 16 at Carruthers Restaurant, 1198 Commercial St., to raise funds for the Scandinavian Heritage Park capital campaign. Local members of the Scandinavian community provided the chef with traditional Scandinavian recipes for lingonberry braised pork and balsamic spiced nut-crusted salmon. A vegetarian option is also provided. Scandinavian-themed specialty cocktails will be served.
The event begins at 5 p.m. with cocktails and finger food; dinner and dessert are served at 6 p.m.
Following dinner, Maryann Meyers and Mark Kujula host a special appeal to raise funds for the park. Any donations made during that time receive a tax receipt from the Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association.
Tickets for the event cost $150 each, and Carruthers is donating two-thirds of the ticket price to the park. The association is a nonprofit organization, and $105 of the ticket cost is tax deductible. To receive an invitation to this event, contact Judith Lampi at clatsop41@yahoo.com or 503-791-9156.
For information about the Scandinavian Heritage Park, go to astoriascanpark.org
