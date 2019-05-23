WARRENTON — CommuniCare closed out its 22nd year with the North Coast Grant Awards Ceremony on May 15 at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.
The CommuniCare program channels the Harold and Arlene Schnitzer CARE Foundation’s commitment to small, community giving through a school-based youth philanthropy program.
During the fall and winter months, students are challenged to raise up to $1,500, which is matched 10:1 by the CARE Foundation. In the spring, students act as community grantmakers by awarding local nonprofits the funds raised and matched for their programs.
Local participating high schools include Seaside, Warrenton and Astoria high schools, which together will grant $51,000 to help make the community a better place.
For information, go to communicareor.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.