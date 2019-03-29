LONG BEACH, Wash. — The Pacific County Marine Resources Committee hosts its annual Science Conference from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 27 at the Long Beach Cranberry Museum, 2907 Pioneer Road in Long Beach.
The event, which covers what is happening in the marine world in southwest Washington and the Columbia River, includes a continental breakfast, casual lunch and a local seafood dinner. Topics include hatcheries, salmon, Willapa Bay and orcas. There is no cost for the conference or meals.
To register, contact Courtney Hagain at chagain@willapabay.org. For questions, call 360-875-6735.
