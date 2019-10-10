WARRENTON — The 14th annual ScrapHunger event — a scrapbooking, crafting and card-making fundraiser to help feed those in need — takes place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Warrenton Grade School, 820 S.W. Cedar Ave.
All are welcome to join in a day filled with prize drawings, games, demonstrations, make-and-takes and fun. Those attending can also make cards in support of Ronald McDonald House, and support Life Story Albums through donations of craft and scrapbook materials, along with leftovers, for the foster program at the local Department of Human Services office.
For entry, and to receive two raffle tickets for a chance to win one of the prizes donated by local businesses, bring eight nonperishable food items, craft projects and a soft pillow for seating. For every three additional food items brought, there is another chance to win. In addition, each toy given in support of Toys for Tots is worth two raffle tickets for a special drawing.
Lunch is provided by Subway, snacks and dinner by the McKune family.
For information, contact Brenda McKune at 503-861-8126 or brendamckune@live.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.