CANNON BEACH — A reception with the artists, and exhibit opening, takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at White Bird Gallery, 251 N. Hemlock St., for new clay and metal sculptures by Robin and John Gumaelius, and new paintings by Robert Schlegel.
The husband and wife team combines steel, ceramic and wood to create animated human and bird-like sculptures. They work together on each piece: she creates decorative glazes and surface imagery; he adds metal armatures and wood details.
Schlegel, a native Oregonian, finds inspiration in coastal estuaries, valleys, harbors and farmlands, and his work is rooted en plein air. He has participated in numerous solo and group exhibits across America.
The exhibit runs through April 30. For information, call 503-436-2681 or go to whitebirdgallery.com
