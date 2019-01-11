SEASIDE — The Seaside American Association of University Women (AAUW) is holding a public meeting, at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 in the loft of Beach Books, 616 Broadway. Three panelists will share their expertise on the housing crisis and homelessness: Alan Evans, founder of the Helping Handing outreach program; Tita Montero, a Seaside City Council member; and a representative from the Seaside School District. All are welcome.
The Seaside AAUW branch sponsors three local scholarships for women and will be joining the Astoria AAUW to present its 17th annual Women INterested in Going to School (WINGS) conference at Clatsop Community College on Feb. 9.
The daylong conference is free to women interested in returning to school to complete their GEDs, start or finish certificates or degrees, or develop or update job skills. For information about the conference, go to clatsopcc.edu or call 503-717-1852.
