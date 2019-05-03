SEASIDE — Teena Toyas was named the Seaside American Association of University Women Scholarship Foundation’s 2019 Breaking Barriers honoree at the April 24 “Movie Dollars for Scholars” fundraiser.
She was also awarded $500, which she will contribute to Clatsop Community College programs.
Toyas holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physical education and recreation, and successfully officiated basketball for 38 years in Oregon, Washington, Tennessee and Kentucky. She has also officiated for championship competitions and soccer games.
She has received numerous awards, including Oregon Athletic Coaches Association Official of the Year in 2016-17, and has served as president of the North Coast Basketball Association, was on the Oregon Athletic Officials Executive Board for eight years, and has been a commissioner and official for the North Coast Volleyball Officials Association for more than 30 years.
Toyas is the dean of transfer education at Clatsop Community College, where she is also instructor of health and physical education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.