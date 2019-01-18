The Seaside American Association of University Women (AAUW) Scholarship Foundation announces receipt of a donation of $1,000 from the Windermere Foundation. All members of Seaside AAUW are members of Seaside AAUW Scholarship Foundation, which has a separate board focusing on fundraising and awarding scholarships to girls and women in local communities.
In addition, the foundation has helped support local middle school girls attending a summer Tech Trek program, and annually honors a local girl or woman as part of the Breaking Barriers Award program.
The Foundation also contributes to the national AAUW Funds scholarship program for advanced degrees and educational opportunities for women.
This year’s Scholarship Foundation Board is headed by Jane McGeehan, chairwoman; Linda Schaeffer, treasurer; and Joanne McIntyre, secretary. Other board members are Patti Breidenbach, Cheryl Folk, Trisha Howell and Pat Johns. AAUW Branch President Cindy Gould acts as liaison with the entire branch membership.
Donors are encouraged to help with this important work by sending checks made out to the Seaside Scholarship Foundation, and mailed to P.O. Box 693, Seaside, OR 97138.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.