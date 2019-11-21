SEASIDE — The Seaside Aquarium is holding its annual "Feed the Seals, Feed the Community" food drive from Thanksgiving through New Year's Day. Patrons can pay admission to the Seaside Aquarium with two cans of non-expired food per person. Food items are collected at the aquarium then sorted, checked and stocked on the shelves of the South County Community Food Bank.
The food bank's public hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at 2041 N. Roosevelt Drive. Aquarium hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For information, call the aquarium at 503-738-6211.
