SEASIDE — Seaside Future Business Leaders of America chapter members competed at the 2021 State Business Leadership Conference. Several received awards.
First place: 3D animation, Zach Fukuda and Jonathan Granillo; cyber security, Fukuda; and public service announcement, Emma Arden and Isabella Rodriguez.
Second place: 3D animation, Jackson Schermerhorn; impromptu speaking, Westin Carter; and political science, Wyatt Mayhugh.
Third place: E-business, Wyatt Mayhugh and Susana Velazquez.
Finalist: Coding and programming, Connor Jackson.
Seaside High School was one of five high schools in the state to be recognized for the Gold Champion Chapter Award for the third consecutive year.
Senior Emma Taylor was recognized as the only Oregon Future Business Leaders of America member in the state to finish the Community Service Achievement Award, completing over 500 hours of community service during her high school career.