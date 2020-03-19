SEASIDE — On March 14, Seaside Elks Lodge No. 1748 gave out awards and installed new officers. The highest honor a lodge can award, Elk of the Year, was presented to Steve Gleaves. Officer of the Year was Rodney Roberts and Citizen of the Year was Derrick Laws.
The new officers are Exalted Ruler Larry Gore, Leading Knight Rodney Roberts, Loyal Knight Rick Darnell, Lecturing Knight Bob Link, Secretary Joan Beneke, Treasurer Jan Jackson, Chaplain Joy Cruz and Tiller Maddy Speer.
For information about Seaside Elks, call 503-738-6651 or stop by the lodge at 324 Avenue A.
