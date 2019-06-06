SEASIDE — On May 30, Exalted Ruler Jim Fettig and Past Exalted Rulers Jeanne Uzelac and Jan Jackson of the Seaside Elks Lodge No. 1748 attended a Gearhart Elementary School awards ceremony for the Elks' essay contest winners.
Fettig presented a plaque and $25 to Landon Nofield, and a plaque and $50 to Sophia Bucher. Both students submitted essays on the topic, "What Makes You Proud of America?" Their essays were forwarded to the Northwest District and to the Oregon State Elks Association.
Joe Woods, lodge Americanism chairman, presented the essay contest to the schools.
