On July 8, 1948, Seaside Elks Lodge No. 1748 was instituted, and hundreds of Elks came to Seaside and Gearhart to help with the ceremony. Elks officials were met at the train by the Seaside “Gull-oots,” a local promotional organization, and other city government officers, and a key to the city was presented.
Astoria Elks Lodge No. 180 was the sponsoring lodge, and the first Exalted Ruler was George Gray. The dues were $15 in 1948. The lodge officers approached the city of Seaside to purchase land, and the building at 324 Avenue A was completed in 1954.
Over the last 72 years, the Seaside Lodge has supported local students, veterans, scouts, Head Start, the food bank, the backpack program, Seaside Kids and many local events. However, due to the pandemic, there is no open house this year.
Learn about the Elks at elks.org/history, visit the Seaside Lodge, call 503-738-6651, email seasideelks@gmail.com or follow the lodge on Facebook at fb.me/seaside.elks
