SEASIDE — The Seaside Elks Crab Feed takes place at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at the lodge, 324 Avenue A. The public is welcome.
The cost is $20, which includes a whole crab, salad and fresh bread. Reservations for dinner are suggested. To reserve a spot, call 503-738- 6651.
(0) comments
