SEASIDE — Elks scholarships were presented at the Senior Scholarship Awards at Seaside High School on June 4.
Seaside Elks Lodge No. 1748 scholarship chairman Hugh Kerwin made the following presentations on behalf of the Seaside Lodge and the Oregon State Elks Association (OSEA):
Dylan Meyer and Hayley Rollins each received scholarships of $1,000 from the Seaside Elks; and they each also received an award of $1,600 from the OSEA Northwest District. In addition, Rollins received a state award of $1,500. Parker Conrad received an award of $1,400 in a district competition.
