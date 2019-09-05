SEASIDE — Seaside Fire and Rescue is holding a "Fire Up" barbecue fundraiser and raffle from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Seaside Fire Station, 150 S. Lincoln St. The proceeds will be used to to stay current with modern lifesaving skills, equipment and training.
On the menu are barbecued chicken, corn on the cob, coleslaw, rolls and watermelon, which are also available for takeout orders. Meals cost $15 for adults, and $10 for kids 12 and younger. Firefighting rigs are on display and "Old MAC," the 1935 antique fire truck, is on view downtown during the Wheels and Waves Car Show.
The fundraiser also features raffle prizes ranging in value from $100 to $700, donated by businesses and community members, including a flat screen TV, iPad, a fishing trip for two, two tickets to the 2019 Iron Chef Goes Coastal, an overnight stay for two at the Cannery Pier Hotel, a one-week stay in Sun West, Arizona, a ride for two with Seaside Helicopter Tours and a Day at Station 31 — breakfast with Fire Chief Joey Daniels, a private tour of the station and the winner's selection of the fire rig in which to tour downtown Seaside.
Winners do not need to be present to win. Vouchers can be mailed, but large items will have to be picked up. For information, or to buy raffle tickets and meal tickets, go to seasidefire.com
