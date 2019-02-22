SEASIDE — The Seaside High School Drama Department presents “Little Shop of Horrors” at 7 p.m. today, Saturday, Sunday, Feb. 28, March 1 and 2, in the SHS cafetorium.
Tickets are available at the door, beginning at 6:15 p.m. The doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show runs approximately two hours, with intermission.
Directed by Ann Susee, the play features Seth Trevino as Seymour Krelborn, Holly Snook as Audrey, Sam Henderson as Orin Scrivello DDS, Jack Stapleton as Mr. Mushnik, and Chance Giguiere (voice) and Hailey Smith (puppeteer) as Audrey II.
Susee said that the hardest part of the play was the Audrey II puppets.
“My husband, Jerry, is very creative and offered to create the puppets.” He also helped design and construct most of the stage and props.
Other cast members include Gretchen Hoekstre, Frida Huff, Emma Brown, Crystal Rouse and Ella Jarsberger as the Doo Wop Girls; and Sophia Reynolds, Andrew Loke, Emma Harsch, Olivia Mayhugh, Miya Adams and Hayden Spratt as Skid Row residents.
Crew members include John Messinger, Dylan Hanson and Raymond Bidema on lights and sound; Chelsee Fenton as stage director; Harmony Brady as assistant stage manager; and Chris Avery and Wesley Corliss as stage “ninjas.”
Music for the show is conducted by Seaside High School music teacher Kimber Parker and performed by Julie Smith (piano), Drew Weil (drums) and Bill Siewert (bass).
The cost for the show is $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and $6 for SHS students with Associated Student Body (ASB) cards and children under 12.
There is no reserved seating, but patrons with special needs can call Susee at 503-396-9790, and specific seats can be saved.
