SEASIDE — Seaside PEO Chapter CR is now taking plant orders for the 2019 annual fundraiser. All profits fund PEO scholarship and loan programs.
The plants are provided by New Leaf Greenhouse in Cornelius, and include an array of flowers, vegetables, herbs, planters and hanging baskets. All orders are prepaid, and forms are available from any Chapter CR member or by calling 503-810-5196.
The order deadline is April 1, and plants are available for pickup or delivery from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4.
PEO was established in Seaside in 1953, and has awarded hundreds of scholarships, grants and loans.
Donations are welcomed. For information, go to peointernational.org
