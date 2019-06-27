SEASIDE — The Seaside Rotary Foundation awarded a record-breaking $33,500 to nine Seaside High School graduates this year.
A&G Harvey Scholarships of $2,000 each, renewable for four years, were awarded to Cori Biamont, Chase Januick and Haley Rollins.
Shelbylee Rhodes received a $2,000 Deb Hauger Memorial Scholarship; and Majestik De Luz, Gretchen Hoekstre, Jenna Logan, Kendy Lin and Seth Trevino were each awarded a Rotary Scholarship of $1,500.
“The Seaside Rotary Foundation is proud to offer college scholarships to Seaside High School graduates every year,” Kevin Leahy, Seaside Rotary Foundation president, said, “and is especially pleased with the dollar amount given in 2019 to help offset the high cost of college for our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.