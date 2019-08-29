SEASIDE — The Seaside Rotary Foundation annual Dinner and Auction starts at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center, 415 First Ave. The theme this year is "Tailgate with Team Rotary — Seaside." This is the foundation's single largest fundraiser of the year, and makes is possible for the foundation to assist in serving the needs of not only the local community, but also worldwide.
A key component of the dinner/auction is live auction packages that can be bid on. Some examples this year include: a New York experience for two, with tickets to the Jimmy Fallon show and the Broadway musical "Aladdin," with a back stage tour; four tickets to the Oregon-Oregon State Civil War game; a traditional Spanish paella dinner for eight; and dozens of silent auction items donated by area businesses.
Tickets are still available, but don’t delay. The cost for the buffet dinner/auction is $65 per person and $650 for a table of 10. For questions, contact Sandy McDowell at 503-738-6391. Details and instructions on how to purchase tickets are at the "Rotary Club of Seaside Auction" Facebook page.
