SEASIDE — The Seaside Rotary Foundation is holding a virtual fundraiser, "Party in your PJs with the Seaside Rotary Club," now through Sunday. Community members are asked to consider donating what they would have budgeted for a live dinner-auction.
Some tax deductible suggested giving levels are: slippers, $100; t-shirts and shorts, $250; flannel jammies, $500; comfy robe, $750; silk pajamas, $1,000; and in the buff, any amount welcome.
The proceeds will support the foundation's community projects, including Seaside High School college scholarships, the youth exchange program, South County Community Food Bank and holiday programs, such as Santa's Workshop, Adopt a Family and Shop with a Cop.
To donate, go to seasiderotaryclub.org or mail a check to the Seaside Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 634, Seaside, OR., 97138.
For questions, contact Kevin Leahy at kleahy@clatsopcc.edu or 503-338-2342.
