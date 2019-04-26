SEASIDE — The Seaside Rotary Foundation recently awarded $2,750 to local organizations as the club continues to support local endeavors and opportunities.
The Tsunami Skippers Jump Rope Team was awarded $500 to help aid with its operation and travel expenses. This year the club has performed throughout the Northwest, including at an Oregon Ducks game, and will be traveling to Europe to participate in a world competition.
The Rotary Club also distributed $500 to the Clatsop County Career & Job Fair, which was held on March 6 at Clatsop Community College.
The event welcomed over 700 students and highlighted employment opportunities with nearly 80 local employers.
The Rotary also provided a $750 donation to the Women Interested in Going to School (WINGS) Conference in March, which provides educational opportunities for women.
Lastly, the Rotary provided a $1,000 donation to the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Scholarship program, predicated on the AAUW raising a matching amount.
For information, go to seasiderotary.club
