SEASIDE — The Seaside Aquarium, city of Seaside, Seaside Downtown Development Association, Inn at Seashore and Solve are holding a “Treasure the Beach; Beach Cleanup” from 9 to 11 a.m. the first Saturday of every month, except March and July, rain or shine. The next cleanup is Feb. 2.
Cleaning the beach helps remove trash before it enters or reenters the ocean, saving countless lives in the marine environment.
People who are willing to help can sign in at the Seashore Inn on the Beach, 60 N. Prom.
Pick up a bag, and when done, drop it by a trash receptacle along the Prom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.