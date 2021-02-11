NEHALEM — The eighth annual Give Seeds a Chance: Seed Exchange is being held until Feb. 28 at Wild Coast Goods, 35870 7th St. in Nehalem, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.
The Tillamook Library and Oregon Food Bank received their annual shipment of seed packets from various companies. These flower, herb and vegetable seeds are available for free for people to take. Individuals can also bring in seeds to share, but be sure to label them with variety and date.
The annual seed exchange is a program of Fulcrum Community Resources. For information, contact Barbara McLaughlin at barbaraandchuck@nehalemtel.net