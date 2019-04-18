WARRENTON — A free six-week series, Seed to Supper, which teaches vegetable gardening on a budget, is offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning May 1, at Alder Court Apartments, 235 S.W. Alder Ave. in Warrenton. Space is limited, and registration is required by Monday.
Teams of volunteer facilitators support participants as they learn to plan, plant and harvest their own fresh garden produce. Topics include garden site preparation and soil health, garden planning, planting, maintenance and harvest.
Participants should plan on attending all six sessions. Course booklets, certificates of completion and hands-on activities are included at no charge.
This program is hosted by the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority, and administered by the Clatsop County Master Gardeners Association, in conjunction with the Oregon Food Bank.
Anyone in the community can sign up, with priority going to Alder Court residents and those meeting Seed to Supper income guidelines. To register, go to clatsopmastergardeners.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.