Al-Anon (Astoria) — For information, call 503-325-1087.Al-Anon (Seaside) — For information, call 503-810-5196.Al-Anon (Nehalem) — For information, call 503-368-8255.Al-Anon (Tillamook) — For information, call 503-842-5094 or 503-730-5863.Al-Anon (Clatskanie) — For information, call 503-728-3351.Al-Anon Family Groups information — Oregon Area Al-Anon website, oregonal-anon.orgAlateen (Tillamook) — For information, call 503-730-5863.Alcoholics Anonymous — To find a meeting in Clatsop County, call 971-601-9220, in Tillamook County, call 503-739-4856, or go to aa-oregon.orgCelebrate Recovery — Faith-based 12-step recovery from hurts, habits and hang ups. For information, call 503-738-7453. Sexual Purity Recovery Group — Part of the Pure Life Alliance (purelifealliance.org) in Portland. For information, call 503-481-0729.Narcotics Anonymous — For full schedule details, as well as upcoming special events, call the helpline at 503-717-3702, or go to na.orgOvereaters Anonymous (Astoria) — For information, call 425-287-0806.Overeaters Anonymous (Seaside) — For information, call 503-738-0307.TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) (Astoria) — For information, call Trisha Hayrynen at 503-298-9058.TOPS (Warrenton) — For information, call Cheryl Nitz at 503-338-2132.TOPS (Seaside) — For information, call 509-910-0354.