Narcotics Anonymous — The Northwest Oregon Area of Narcotics Anonymous (NWONA) holds meetings in Clatsop County. For full schedule details, as well as upcoming special events, call the Helpline at 503-717-3702, or go to na.org
Overeaters Anonymous — 1 p.m. Sunday, Suzanne Elise Assisted Living Community library, 101 Forest Drive, Seaside. Call 503-738-0307 for information.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) (Astoria) — 5 p.m. weigh-in, 5:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday, First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St. For information, call Trisha Hayrynen at 503-298-9058.
TOPS (Seaside) — 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. meeting Tuesday, North Coast Family Fellowship Church, 2245 N. Wahanna Road. All are welcome. For information, call 509-910-0354.
TOPS (Warrenton) — 9 to 9:45 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting Wednesday, First Baptist Church, 30 N.E. First St. For information, call Cheryl Nitz at 503-338-2132.
