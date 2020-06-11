Al-Anon (Astoria) — For information, call 503-325-1087.
Al-Anon (Clatskanie) — For information, call 503-728-3351.
Al-Anon (Nehalem) — For information, call 503-368-8255.
Al-Anon (Seaside) — For information, call 503-810-5196 for information.
Al-Anon (Tillamook) — For information, call 503-842-5094 or 503-730-5863.
Al-Anon Family Groups information — Oregon Area Al-Anon website, oregonal-anon.org
Alateen (Tillamook) — For information, call 503-730-5863.
Alcoholics Anonymous — To find a meeting in Clatsop County, call 971-601-9220, in Tillamook County, call 503-739-4856, or go to aa-oregon.org
Celebrate Recovery — Faith-based 12-step recovery from hurts, habits and hang ups. For information, call 503-738-7453.
Men’s Sexual Purity Recovery Group — Part of the Pure Life Alliance (purelifealliance.org) in Portland. For information, call the confidential voicemail at 503-750-0817 and leave a message.
Narcotics Anonymous — For full schedule details, as well as upcoming special events, call the helpline at 503-717-3702, or go to na.org
Overeaters Anonymous (Astoria) — For information, call 425-287-0806.
Overeaters Anonymous (Seaside) — For information, call 503-738-0307.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) (Astoria) — For information, call Trisha Hayrynen at 503-298-9058.
TOPS (Seaside) — For information, call 509-910-0354.
TOPS (Warrenton) — For information, call Cheryl Nitz at 503-338-2132.
