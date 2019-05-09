Al-Anon (Astoria) — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Peace Lutheran Church, 565 12th St.;12 p.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church, 1076 Franklin Ave. For information, call 503-325-1087.
Al-Anon (Clatskanie) — 7 p.m. Monday, Faith Lutheran Church, 1010 N.E. Fifth St., Clatskanie. For information, call 503-728-3351.
Al-Anon (Nehalem) — 7 p.m. Monday, Riverbend Room, North County Recreation District, 36155 Ninth St. For information, call 503-368-8255.
Al-Anon (Seaside) — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway, call 503-810-5196 for information.
Al-Anon (Tillamook) — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, St. Albans Episcopal Church, 2102 Sixth St., call 503-842-5094 for information; 9 a.m. Thursday, 6505 Headquarter St., Tillamook; noon Friday, 5012 Third St., call 503-730-5863 for information.
Al-Anon Family Groups information — Oregon Area Al-Anon website, oregonal-anon.org
Alateen (Tillamook) — 4 p.m. Monday, 5012 Third St. For information, call 503-730-5863.
Alcoholics Anonymous — To find a meeting in Clatsop County, call 971-601-9220, in Tillamook County, call 503-739-4856, or go to aa-oregon.org
Eating Disorders Anonymous — 1:10 to 2:10 p.m. Wednesdays, River Zen Yoga, 399 31st St. A 12-Step program. For information, call Susan Williams at 510-417-5553.
Men’s Sexual Purity Recovery Group — Tuesday nights. Part of the Pure Life Alliance (purelifealliance.org) in Portland. For information, call the confidential voice mail at 503-750-0817 and leave a message.
Narcotics Anonymous — The Northwest Oregon Area of Narcotics Anonymous (NWONA) holds meetings in Clatsop County. For full schedule details, as well as upcoming special events, call the Helpline at 503-717-3702, or go to na.org
Overeaters Anonymous — 1 p.m. Sunday, Suzanne Elise Assisted Living Community library, 101 Forest Drive, Seaside. Call 503-738-0307 for information.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) (Astoria) — 5 p.m. weigh-in, 5:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday, First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St. For information, call Trisha Hayrynen at 503-298-9058.
TOPS (Seaside) — 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. meeting Tuesday, North Coast Family Fellowship Church, 2245 N. Wahanna Road. All are welcome. For information, call 509-910-0354.
TOPS (Warrenton) — 9 to 9:45 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting Wednesday, First Baptist Church, 30 N.E. First St. For information, call Marilyn Barnard 503-861-2918 or Glennys Sherman at 503-338-8214.
