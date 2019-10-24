Alzheimer’s Association Oregon Chapter — Information, referral and counseling services for families and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s, dementia and other related disorders. For information, call 800-272-3900 (24 hours a day).
Astoria Alzheimer’s & Other Dementia Family Support Group — 2 to 3:30 p.m. third Monday, Clatsop Care Center, 646 16th St., first floor conference room. Open to all family members of people with dementias. For information, call Rosetta Hurley at 503-325-0313, ext. 216, or email support@clatsopcare.org
Clatsop Behavioral Health After Hours Crisis Line — 503-325-5724.
Clatsop Community Action — 503-325-1400. Respite care services, low-income energy assistance, emergency food assistance, housing information, emergency personal care items.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m. weekdays, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria Senior Center. Cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Exploring New Concepts of Retirement Education (ENCORE) — 503-338-2408. Provides a wide assortment of educational experiences for individuals older than 50.
Elder Friendship Line — 800-971-0016. Available from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.; crisis calls taken 24/7.
Food Pantries — 503-325-1400. Clatsop Community Action serves six food pantries in Clatsop County through the Oregon Food Bank Network. Call for area locations and hours.
Grief Support Group, Seaside — 2 to 4 p.m. first Thursday, Bob Chisholm Community Center, Meeting Room 1, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. For information, call Lower Columbia Hospice at 503-338-6230.
Lifespan Respite — 503-325-1400. Provides information, referral, training and paid respite for family caregivers.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — 800-273-TALK (8255). A 24-hour, toll-free suicide prevention service for anyone in a suicidal crisis. TTY users should dial 800-799-4TTY (4889).
National Alliance on Mental Illness — 800-950-NAMI (6264) or locally, 503-717-1835. Separate support groups for people with mental illness and families of those with mental illness are available.
Northwest Oregon Housing Authority — 503-861-0119. Rent assistance based on income.
NorthWest Senior and Disability Services — 503-861-4202 or 800-442-8614. Medicaid services, food stamps, information and assistance, family caregiver support services, Medicare choice assistance, home delivered meals, senior meal sites and senior peer counseling.
Oregon Aging and Disability Resource Connection — 855-ORE-ADRC (673-2372), adrcoforegon.org. Information and services for older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers and families.
Oregon Care Partners — 800-930-6851, oregoncarepartners.com. Funded by the state of Oregon, provides no-cost in person and online training to family care givers and professionals.
Oregon Home Care Commission Registry and Referral System — 877-867-0077, or-hcc.org. Provides lists of home care workers available to hire.
Oregon Law Center — 877-296-4076. Provides free services in civil cases to low income people. Partners with Clatsop Community Action (CCA), Community Action Resource Enterprises Inc. (CARE), and the Bob Chisholm Community Center to provide in-person clinics in Astoria, Tillamook and Seaside each month.
Partners for Seniors — 503-717-7174. Serves South Clatsop County seniors with volunteer visits, transportation, light housekeeping, yard work, minor home repairs, daily phone calls.
Senior Center, Astoria — Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., 503-325-3231.
Senior Center, Seaside — Bob Chisholm Community and Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside, 503-738-7393.
Senior Center, Warrenton — Warrenton Community and Senior Center, 170 S.W. Third St, Warrenton, 503-861-3502 Mondays and Thursdays.
Senior Peer Mentor Program — Free assistance to seniors, age 60 and older, who are struggling with mild to moderate depression and/or anxiety in Clatsop and Tillamook counties, offered by NorthWest Senior & Disability Services. For information, call 503-861-4210.
Veteran Benefits — 800-827-1000.
