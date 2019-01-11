Sunset Empire Transportation District (SETD) announces the opportunity for eligible parties within Clatsop County to apply for funding through a discretionary Special Transportation Fund (STF) program and a separate 5310 program for Enhanced Mobility for older adults and individuals with disabilities being offered through the Oregon Department of Transportation Funds.
These grants are being awarded in 2019.
Eligible parties include: counties, cities, transportation districts, public or private agencies, federally recognized Indian tribes, individuals, or any of these joined in cooperative agreements.
Only applications that provide transportation services for seniors and persons with disabilities will be considered.
Grant applications are available at ridethebus.org, or may be picked up at the Astoria Transit Center, 900 Marine Drive, daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or at the SETD Seaside Transit Office daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2 to 6 p.m. Applications will be mailed upon request. Instructions and applications are also available at bit.ly/2C4lm8D
Completed applications may turned in to or mailed to the Astoria Transit Center, Attn: Jeff Hazen, 900 Marine Drive, Astoria OR 97103.
For information, or to email applications, contact Jeff Hazen at jeff@ridethebus.org. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 31.
