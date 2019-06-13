The Clatsop Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program has announced that on May 30, seven new CASA volunteers joined other dedicated CASA community volunteers in serving abused and neglected children in Clatsop County.
Judge Dawn McIntosh conducted the ceremony to swear in Margy Slivkoff, Crista Weitzman, Alicea Powell, Nancy Reed Clayton, Erin Kissane, Crystal Mood and Lu Anne Farrar, who have undergone more than 30 hours of training in order to be able to effectively advocate for maltreated children.
CASA volunteers speak solely for a child’s best interest throughout a child’s time in the child welfare system. Having a court directive and statutory power to learn as much as possible about a child, they make informed recommendations to the court, and advocate for services for children.
CASA volunteers work to achieve a safe, permanent and loving home for each child, as soon as possible. There is still a waiting list of children who urgently need CASAs to speak up for their best interests.
The next Clatsop CASA training starts Oct. 9. To get on the training list, or to find out how to can advocate for children in need, contact Chelsea Harper or Francesca Lazzari by calling 503-338-6063, emailing casa@clatsopcasa.org or going to clatsop-casa.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.