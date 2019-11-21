Real estate brokers throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington are gearing up for Windermere Real Estate's annual Share the Warmth campaign. Now through Dec. 18, Windermere brokers in Astoria will be collecting warm clothing and other items to benefit Clatsop Community Action. The nonprofit is specifically asking for coats, blankets, hats, gloves, mittens and scarves in all sizes.
Those who want to help can stop by participating Windermere offices to drop off donations. The office in Astoria is located at 175 14th St., Suite 120. The full list of drop-off locations is at bit.ly/2QiXtTm
