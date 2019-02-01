The Maritime Archaeological Society (MAS) and the Columbia River Maritime Museum have announced the 2019 Columbia River Shipwreck Conference, at 9 a.m. Feb. 9, at the museum, 1792 Marine Drive. The event is free and open to the public.
A variety of speakers present topics on shipwreck research and discoveries from the Pacific Northwest and around the world. The keynote speaker is archaeologist Dennis Griffin, who discusses the challenges of finding shipwrecks in Oregon including their legal, regulatory and ethical implications.
The afternoon session includes a panel discussion of the Beeswax Wreck. The panel lineup includes: Cameron La Follette, researcher and co-author of the Oregon Historical Quarterly special issue on Oregon’s Manila Galleon; Scott Williams, director of the Beeswax Wreck Project; Chris Dewey, MAS president; and Griffin.
For information, go to maritimearchaeological.org/events or email info@maritimearchaeological.org
