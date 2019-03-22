LONG BEACH, Wash. — A Shorebird Identification Class and Shorebird Walk, led by Tim Boyer, takes place March 30, sponsored by the Willapa Hills Audubon Society. There is no cost, but donations are accepted.
The indoor class is from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Road (enter at the lower level back door). Bring a sack lunch for the meal break, which is from 1 to 1:30 p.m., and is followed by a field trip from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring all-weather gear, a camera and binoculars.
Boyer is an award-winning nature photographer who has been published in many bird and nature magazines. He is a graduate of Seattle Audubon’s Master Birder Program. Space is limited. To sign up, contact Steve Puddicombe at pudfella@willapabay.org or 360-465-2205.
