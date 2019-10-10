SEASIDE — ID Protection Day, a free document shredding event, is being held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the North Coast Family Fellowship parking lot, 2245 N. Wahanna Road, Seaside.
Canned food and donations are welcome, and will benefit the Clatsop Community Action Regional Food Bank, which serves all of Clatsop County.
This event is sponsored by Wauna Federal Credit Union, Pacific Alarm Systems and the Seaside Chamber of Commerce. For information, call 503-738-3600.
