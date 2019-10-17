SEASIDE — In celebration of Oregon Community Bank Week, and sponsored by the Community Banks of Oregon, Lewis & Clark Bank is holding a free document shredding event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, at 1150 N. Roosevelt Drive, to help community members fight identify theft.
With identify fraud on the rise, and now effecting 16.7 million U.S. consumers, securely destroying documents that contain personal information is one of the best ways consumers can protect themselves from would-be identity thieves.
For information, call 503-738-8000.
