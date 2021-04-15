Join Northwest Senior and Disability Services in a free program for local seniors, an introduction to the National Diabetes Prevention Program, at 11 a.m. May 4.
The program is held via Zoom or phone, with technical assistance available. There is no cost to participate but space is limited. For details and to register, call 866-206-4799.
Participants will find out more about this yearlong lifestyle change program that helps prevent Type 2 diabetes. A lifestyle coach and support are available.
To take the risk assessment for developing Type 2 diabetes, go to cdc.gov/diabetes/takethetest