Northwest Senior and Disability Services, 2002 S.E. Chokeberry Ave., Warrenton, is offering its Savvy Caregiver course again this year. This is a 12-hour training program delivered in two-hour sessions, meeting twice a week. The classes take place from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, March 11, 14, 18 and 20, and April 1 and 3.
The Savvy Caregiver program focuses on helping caregivers think about their situation objectively, and is designed to train family and professional caregivers in the basic knowledge, skills and attitudes needed to handle the challenges of caring for a family member with Alzheimer’s disease, and other types of dementia, and to be an effective caregiver.
To sign up for the Savvy Caregiving program, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
