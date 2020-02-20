The Silver Salmon Grille, 1105 Commercial St., presents its 19th Annual Coloring Contest and open house from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Hosted appetizers are being offered throughout the evening.
This contest is open to all ages and professional and non-professional artists. All entrants receive a 20-inch by 20-inch sheet of white paper, a pencil, and a new box of 24 color crayons; these items are all that can be used to create the entry. Contestants have from 2 to 8 p.m. to produce their work, and all entries turned in for judging become the property of the Silver Salmon Grille.
Judging begins at 8 p.m. The winners are announced directly after judging is finished, and the decisions are final. The first place prize is $300 cash; second place is a $150 gift certificate to Silver Salmon; and third place is a $50 gift certificate to Silver Salmon. The winning entries will be framed and displayed in the Silver Salmon Grille.
For questions, call 503-338-6640.
