The Silver Salmon Grille, 1105 Commercial St., presents its 18th annual Coloring Contest and open house from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Hosted appetizers are offered throughout the evening.
All entrants receive a 20-by-20-inch sheet of white paper, a pencil and a new box of 24 color crayons. These are all that can be used to create the entry. Contestants have from 2 to 8 p.m. to produce their work. All entries turned in for judging become the property of the Silver Salmon Grille. Judging is at 8 p.m., with winners announced directly following judging. The judges’ decisions are final.
The first-place winner receives $300 in cash; second place gets a $150 gift certificate to the Silver Salmon; and third place gets a $50 gift certificate to the Silver Salmon. The winning entries will be framed and displayed in the Silver Salmon Grille.
For information, call 503-338-6640.
