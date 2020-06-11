PEO Chapter CR in Seaside announced that the winner of the annual $1,000 scholarship is Peyton Sims of Gearhart. She graduated in the top 10 of her class at Seaside High School, obtaining her diploma in three years while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
Sims will attend Oregon State University, and has been accepted into the university's Honors College. She is pursuing a degree in sociology, with a crime and justice focus.
PEO promotes opportunities in higher education for women of all ages. For information, go to peointernational.org
