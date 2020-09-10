Registration is now open for SOLVE’s annual Beach & Riverside Cleanup from Sept. 19 through Oct. 4. This statewide volunteer event includes beach and inland cleanups and habitat restoration events.
The event requires all volunteers and volunteer leaders to adhere to safety guidelines, including wearing a face covering at the event, maintaining social distancing and providing only sanitized tools, among other measures.
To sign up or lead a project, go to solveoregon.org
