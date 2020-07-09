SOLVE has announced the addition of two new events this summer, the Summer Beach Cleanup Series from July through August, presented by AAA, and SOLVE IT for Oregon from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15, presented by Portland General Electric.
Each event series supports outdoor volunteerism to combat some of Oregon’s most pressing environmental issues, and both have new safety measures in place, designed to keep volunteers and community members healthy.
To host a beach cleanup, inland cleanup or restoration event, contact SOLVE at info@solveoregon.org. For information, go to solveoregon.org
