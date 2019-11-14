SOLVE, in partnership with Oregon State Parks, is seeking groups or individuals who would like to adopt their favorite stretch of beach, clean it at least three times a year, for at least two years, and report their results back to SOLVE. This new Oregon Adopt-A-Beach program is designed to support ongoing beach cleanups throughout the year.
SOLVE provides free cleanup supplies, a leader handbook, ongoing project guidance and disposal assistance. All participants will receive a certificate of adoption and recognition on the SOLVE website.
Individuals or groups interested in adopting a beach, or volunteering at a scheduled beach cleanup, should contact Jon Schmidt at jon@solveoregon.org or 971-346-2703, or go to solveoregon.org/oregon-adopt-beach
