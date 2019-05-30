Stone Soup Bowl 2019, the 16th annual benefit for The Harbor, starts at 5:30 p.m. June 21 in the Loft at the Red Building, 21 Basin St.
The event features handmade bowls by Richard Rowland, his students and volunteers at Astoria’s Anagama Kiln and Clatsop Community College, a silent auction, a paddle raise and bag raffle, music and speakers. Soup is being provided from a wide variety of Astoria restaurants.
Tickets are now available at harbornw.org/soupbowl for $50 per person. Sponsorships are still available. For questions or information, contact Felicity Green at 503-325-3426 or felicity@harbornw.org
