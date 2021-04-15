The Harbor is holding its largest fundraising event of the year, Soup Bowl, on May 1. Sponsors are needed.
With every ticket sold to the event, which will not be in person, attendees will receive a pack of Harbor passes, good for one free bowl of soup from participating restaurants with a $20 purchase.
The restaurants will then be able to cash out the passes and be reimbursed for the price of the soup. In addition, there will be a raffle, a silent auction and a paddle raise.
For 17 years, master potter Richard Rowland and his team of volunteers have produced 200 handmade bowls a year for the event. With every ticket sold, attendees can take home a bowl.
Sponsorship of this community event supports The Harbor, survivors and local restaurants alike, and brings sponsoring companies recognition. For information about the Soup Bowl event, and sponsorship, go to bit.ly/39MeLB6