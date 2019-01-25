WARRENTON — A spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Clatsop County federal employees impacted by the government shutdown is being held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Camp Rilea, 33168 Patriot Way.
The event is hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Fort Stevens Post 10580 and Auxiliary. The cost is $8 per person, and $4 for youths age 11 and younger.
Impacted federal employees and their families eat for free, but proof of federal employment is required.
It is requested that those attending bring one or more of these items to donate: diapers, toilet paper, shampoo, paper towels, dish soap, toothpaste, laundry soap, soap, dog food or cat food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.