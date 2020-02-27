The Basketball Jamboree, a fundraising event hosted by Special Olympics — Clatsop County, is being held at 1 p.m. March 14 at Astoria High School.
The event provides a chance to play basketball with special guests, the Astoria Clowns, as referees and players. Playing along with Special Olympics athletes will be teams from local law enforcement and the community. Donations are welcome at the door.
People are invited to form their own teams and register in advance. "It's not high competition, just a great family-fun style basketball get-together," Peggy Holyoak, the event coordinator, said.
Games are half-court, 15 minutes, 5-on-5, and players may sub in and out. "The Clowns will be taking advantage of that, for sure," said Holyoak. The organization encourages teams to bring their own audience and cheering section.
Refreshments will be available from concessions and a bake sale, with all proceeds going to Special Olympics — Clatsop County.
Contact Peggy Holyoak at soor.clatsop.fundraising@gmail.com to register a team. There is no cost to register, but each team needs a name, such as the Pleasant Avenue Pirates.
