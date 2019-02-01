SEASIDE — About 550 people watched as three young women were crowned Miss Clatsop County 2019, Miss Clatsop County Outstanding Teen and Miss North Coast Outstanding Teen on Saturday night at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center, where $5,850 in scholarships were awarded.
Ranisha Speed, 24, of Tillamook, walked away with $1,925 in scholarships for being named Miss Clatsop County, as well as other distinctions.
Winning Miss Clatsop County Outstanding Teen was 15-year-old Lilly Boothe, of Clatskanie. The Miss North Coast Outstanding Teen title went to 16-year-old Sydney Rapp, of Seaside.
The wins by Speed, Boothe and Rapp will move them forward to the Miss Oregon and Oregon’s Outstanding Teen competitions in late June in Seaside.
For information, go to missclatsopcounty.org
